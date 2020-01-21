Pawan Kalyan begins shooting for Telugu remake of Pink; pics leaked from set

Poster of Lawyer Saab, Telugu remake of Pink film.Twitter

Taking pictures for the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink commenced in Hyderabad on Monday, January 20. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the sneakers of Amitabh Bachchan, reprising the function performed by him within the Hindi model. The actor is again after a break of two years with a Venu Sriram directorial. As per studies, the movie has been titled Lawyer Saab. Nevertheless, an official affirmation is awaited.

A few pictures from the units have gone viral on social media. Pawan Kalyan has joined the shoot sooner than was anticipated. He was not as a consequence of be part of the film until February as a consequence of his political commitments.

Leaked of Pawan Kalyan from units of the movie.Twitter

This movie goes to be produced collectively by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The flick has Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in essential roles. Probably the most fascinating a part of the movie is that Trivikram is more likely to be part of the board because the dialogue author. He’s a daily collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. The makers are but to announce remainder of the forged and crew.

The Tamil model of Pink was titled Nerkonda Paarvai, starring Ajith Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath and others. It was a blockbuster on the field workplace. The movie earned Rs 150 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace.

With Energy Star making a comeback to movies, expectations and buzz round Lawyer Saab are excessive already. After this challenge, Sriram Venu will start taking pictures for Allu Arjun’s subsequent movie Icon Kanabadutaledhu.