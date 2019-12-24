PCB Should Worry About Security In “Their Country”: BCCI Vice-President

Board of Management for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) vice-president Mahim Verma on Tuesday criticised Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman Ehsan Mani and stated he ought to fear about safety in his personal nation first. “They should look at security in their own country first and think about it first. We are capable enough to handle our country and security here,” Verma informed ANI. On Monday, Mani had stated that India is a far better safety threat as in comparison with Pakistan. His remarks had come after Pakistan’s Check sequence win over Sri Lanka.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Mani as saying.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying a positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” he added.

Check cricket returned to Pakistan after ten years and the aspect managed to spring a win in entrance of their dwelling crowd after nearly a decade.

When Sri Lanka went to play the T20Is and ODIs in Pakistan earlier this 12 months, few of the large names reminiscent of Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella had opted out of the tour attributable to safety causes.

The ten gamers have been — Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.

When Lanka and Pakistan performed the limited-overs leg earlier this 12 months, the guests had misplaced the ODI sequence Zero-2 however they went on to win the T20I sequence Three-Zero.

This outcome within the T20Can be led to Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sacking because the Pakistan skipper in T20Is and Assessments.

In 2009, the Sri Lankan group was on their strategy to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Check match with Pakistan, when terrorists fired indiscriminately at their bus. That assault left eight folks lifeless and injured seven Sri Lankan gamers and workers.

Since then, worldwide cricket had eluded Pakistan with no high-profile group visiting the nation for a full-length tour.