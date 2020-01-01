PDC World Darts Championship final: How to watch Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright – TV, live stream, prize money

Michael van Gerwen is gunning for his fourth PDC World Darts Championship title at Ally Pally.

The Dutchman will hope to increase his dominance within the post-Phil Taylor period and can little doubt have The Energy’s beautiful 14-title haul at the back of his thoughts in the course of the remaining of the annual competitors.

Peter Wright – who was the highest performer throughout each semi-final match-ups – will hope to trigger an upset in what is bound to be a wild night time of darts motion.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you have to know concerning the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship.

When is the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship?

Matches will happen from Friday 13th December 2019 and run till Wednesday 1st January 2020, therefore the rationale for the match being branded because the 2020 version.

The place is the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship?

The 2020 PDC World Darts Championship will happen at Alexandra Palace, London.

Over 50,000 darts followers are anticipated to flood via the doorways over the course of the match.

How you can watch and stay stream the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship

You’ll be able to watch the championship stay on Sky Sports activities Darts – rebranded from Sky Sports activities Enviornment in the course of the match.

Sky Sports activities subscribers also can stream the darts drama through the SkyGo app.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

For those who don’t have Sky, you may watch the match via NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Cross for simply £9.99

2020 PDC World Darts Championship TV schedule

Wednesday 1st January

Sky Sports activities Darts / Major Occasion – from 7:00pm

2020 PDC World Darts Championship prize cash

Winners: £500,000

Runners-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth spherical losers: £35,000

Third spherical losers: £25,000

Second spherical losers: £15,000

First spherical losers: £7,500

Who gained the 2019 PDC World Darts Championship?

Michael van Gerwen defeated Michael Smith 7-Three within the remaining following a dramatic match of shock early exits.

Rob Cross – defending champion on the time – was dumped out within the fourth spherical.

Peter Wright, Gerwyn Value, Mensur Sulkovic and Simon Whitlock all exited within the second spherical, paving the way in which for Van Gerwen to mop up the remainder of the opponents.