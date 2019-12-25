PDC World Darts Championship: How to watch World Darts Championship – TV, live stream, prize money

Michael van Gerwen is gunning for his fourth PDC World Darts Championship title at Ally Pally.

The Dutchman will hope to increase his dominance within the post-Phil Taylor period and can little question have The Energy’s beautiful 14-title haul behind his thoughts through the annual competitors.

Former world champion Raymond van Barneveld has referred to as time on his profession following a first-round defeat to Darin Younger.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing you want to know concerning the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship.

When is the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship?

Matches will happen from Friday 13th December 2019 and run till Wednesday 1st January 2020, therefore the rationale for the event being branded because the 2020 version.

The place is the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship?

The 2020 PDC World Darts Championship will happen at Alexandra Palace, London.

Over 50,000 darts followers are anticipated to flood via the doorways over the course of the event.

Methods to watch and reside stream the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship

You’ll be able to watch the championship reside on Sky Sports activities Darts – rebranded from Sky Sports activities Enviornment at some stage in the event.

Sky Sports activities subscribers also can stream the darts drama through the SkyGo app.

When you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the event via NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

2020 PDC World Darts Championship TV schedule

Monday 23rd December

Sky Sports activities Darts / Major Occasion – from 12:30pm and 7:00pm

Friday 27th December

Sky Sports activities Darts – from 12:30pm and 7:00pm

Sky Sports activities Major Occasion – from 7:00pm

Saturday 28th December

Sky Sports activities Darts – from 12:30pm and 7:00pm

Sky Sports activities Major Occasion – from Three:00pm and eight:00pm

Sunday 29th December

Sky Sports activities Darts – from 12:30pm and 7:00pm

Sky Sports activities Major Occasion – from 7:00pm

Monday 30th December

Sky Sports activities Darts / Major Occasion – from 7:00pm

Wednesday 1st January

Sky Sports activities Darts / Major Occasion – from 7:00pm

2020 PDC World Darts Championship prize cash

Winners: £500,000

Runners-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth spherical losers: £35,000

Third spherical losers: £25,000

Second spherical losers: £15,000

First spherical losers: £7,500

Who gained the 2019 PDC World Darts Championship?

Michael van Gerwen defeated Michael Smith 7-Three within the closing following a dramatic event of shock early exits.

Rob Cross – defending champion on the time – was dumped out within the fourth spherical.

Peter Wright, Gerwyn Worth, Mensur Sulkovic and Simon Whitlock all exited within the second spherical, paving the way in which for Van Gerwen to mop up the remainder of the rivals.