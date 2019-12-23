Peaceful Protests Held Across India Against Citizenship Law: 10 Points

Senior Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi sat on a “Satyagraha” at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat, demanding that the rights of the folks as enshrined within the Structure be protected. All of the leaders learn out the preamble on the Satyagraha.

In Kerala’s Kochi, separate teams — together with a collective of movie and cultural personalities — held marches in protest towards the Citizenship Modification Act. Shouting slogans, director and chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Kamal, award successful actress Nimisha Sajayan, administrators Rajiv Ravi and Ashiq Abu and actress Reema Kallingal joined the march.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was proven black flags on Monday by a bit of scholars on the Jadavpur College, the place he went to attend a gathering as its chancellor. The scholars, largely belonging to the CPI(M)-backed SFI, Arts College College students Union (AFSU), AISA and FETSU surrounded his automotive and shouted slogans when he reached the principle gate of the campus round 2 pm, the place he was caught for round 30 minutes.

In Bengaluru, hundreds from the Muslim group staged a “Peace Rally”. The rally, known as by round 35 organisations underneath the banner of Joint Motion Committee of Bengaluru, ended on the Quddus Saheb Eidgah Maidan.

The DMK and its allies held an enormous protest rally, mobilising apolitical sections of the society. DMK chief MK Stalin led the rally and leaders of alliance events, together with senior Congress chief P Chidambaram, joined in.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registry of Citizens are against the Constitution. They would lead to chaos and should be scrapped,” DMK’s Kanimozhi instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “CAA and NRC are against minorities, particularly Muslims,” she added.

A number of Chief Ministers have already refused to permit the implementation of the citizenship regulation of their states. Whereas initially the record included Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Punjab’s Amarinder Singh and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, 5 others have joined in.

The brand new states to close doorways to the regulation embrace Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Left-ruled Kerala. Even BJP ally Nitish Kumar and Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik, who has earlier given issue-based assist to BJP, have refused to implement it of their states.

At the moment, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy additionally acquired on board.