Peak to Peak triumphs in strong showing over Kent Denver

Peak to Peak simply defeated the Kent Denver Solar Devils by a rating of 39-19 on Friday.

Kent Denver was paced in scoring by Natalie Gendelman who accounted for eight factors, whereas additionally accumulating six rebounds and one help. Bailey Parkhouse helped the hassle by chipping in 5 factors and 7 rebounds.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Peak to Peak heading to play SkyView Academy and Kent Denver taking up Handbook.

Peak to Peak has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Publish in the present day



This story was created with expertise offered by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.