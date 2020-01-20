News

Peak to Peak triumphs in strong showing over Kent Denver

January 21, 2020
1 Min Read

Peak to Peak simply defeated the Kent Denver Solar Devils by a rating of 39-19 on Friday.

Kent Denver was paced in scoring by Natalie Gendelman who accounted for eight factors, whereas additionally accumulating six rebounds and one help. Bailey Parkhouse helped the hassle by chipping in 5 factors and 7 rebounds.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Peak to Peak heading to play SkyView Academy and Kent Denver taking up Handbook.

Peak to Peak has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Publish in the present day

This story was created with expertise offered by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment