Pearl Jam Announce New Album Gigaton

Pearl Jam have been speaking a few new album for what appears like eternally, and final week they started teasing one thing referred to as “Gigaton” by way of augmented actuality. To nobody's shock, they’ve revealed that Gigaton is certainly the brand new album, their first since 2013 's Lightning Bolt .

The album is out on the finish of March and was produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam. The duvet picture of melting polar icecaps is by Paul Nicklen referred to as “Ice Waterfall.” Gigaton 's lead single is known as “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” – no phrase but on the remainder of the tracklist, or when the one will drop.

In a press release on the band's website, Mike McCreedy writes, “Making this file was an extended journey. It was emotionally darkish and complicated at instances, but additionally an thrilling and experimental street map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton finally gave me higher love, consciousness and information of the necessity for human connection in these instances. “

Along with the album, PJ have introduced a North American tour for March and April. Discover these dates under in textual content and video type.

TOUR DATES:

03 / 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Area

03 / 20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Heart

03 / 22 – Quebec Metropolis, QC @ Videotron Heart

03 / 24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Heart

03 / 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Area

03 / 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Backyard

04 / 02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Area

04 / 04 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Heart

04 / 06 – Oklahoma Metropolis, OK @ Chesapeake Vitality Area

04 / 09 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Heart

04 / 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Area

04 / 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Area

04 / 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Discussion board

04 / 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Discussion board

04 / 18 – Oakland , CA @ Oakland Area

04 / 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Area

Gigaton is out three / 27 by way of UMG. Pre-order it right here.