Pearl Jam Announce New Album Gigaton

Pearl Jam have been speaking a few new album for what appears like eternally, and final week they started teasing one thing referred to as “Gigaton” by way of augmented actuality. To nobody's shock, they’ve revealed that Gigaton is certainly the brand new album, their first since 2013 's Lightning Bolt .
The album is out on the finish of March and was produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam. The duvet picture of melting polar icecaps is by Paul Nicklen referred to as “Ice Waterfall.” Gigaton 's lead single is known as “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” – no phrase but on the remainder of the tracklist, or when the one will drop.
In a press release on the band's website, Mike McCreedy writes, “Making this file was an extended journey. It was emotionally darkish and complicated at instances, but additionally an thrilling and experimental street map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton finally gave me higher love, consciousness and information of the necessity for human connection in these instances. “
Along with the album, PJ have introduced a North American tour for March and April. Discover these dates under in textual content and video type.
TOUR DATES:
03 / 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Area
03 / 20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Heart
03 / 22 – Quebec Metropolis, QC @ Videotron Heart
03 / 24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Heart
03 / 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Area
03 / 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Backyard
04 / 02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Area
04 / 04 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Heart
04 / 06 – Oklahoma Metropolis, OK @ Chesapeake Vitality Area
04 / 09 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Heart
04 / 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Area
04 / 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Area
04 / 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Discussion board
04 / 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Discussion board
04 / 18 – Oakland , CA @ Oakland Area
04 / 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Area
Gigaton is out three / 27 by way of UMG. Pre-order it right here.
