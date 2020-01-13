Pearl Jam announce new LP, North American tour dates

Pearl Jam are giving rock followers so much to cheer about.

The Seattle rockers will launch their 11th album, Gigaton, on March 27th. The set marks the primary time we’re listening to new materials from the band since 2013’s Grammy profitable Lightning Bolt. Leadoff single Dance of the Clairvoyants will likely be launched within the coming weeks.

The group can also be hitting the street for a 16-date North American jaunt that kicks off in Toronto on March 18th. The trek may also hit further Canadian cities together with Hamilton (March 24), Ottawa (March 20) and Quebec Metropolis (March 22).

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Gigaton’s cowl options Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photograph Ice Waterfall. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this picture options the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing excessive volumes of meltwater.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale through Verified Fan presale on Jan. 23 by means of Ticketmaster. Remaining tickets will likely be out there Jan. 24.

Pearl Jam’s tour dates:

March 18th – Toronto @ Scotiabank Area

March 20th – Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22nd – Quebec Metropolis @ Videotron Centre

March 24th – Hamilton @ FirstOntario Centre

March 28th – Baltimore @ Royal Farms Area

March 30th – New York @ Madison Sq. Backyard

April 2nd – Nashville @ Bridgestone Area

April 4th – St. Louis @ Enterprise Middle

April sixth – Oklahoma Metropolis @ Chesapeake Power Area

April ninth – Denver @ Pepsi Middle

April 11th – Phoenix @ Gila River Area

April 13th – San Diego @ Viejas Area

April 15th & 16th – Los Angeles @ The Discussion board

April 18th & 19th – Oakland @ Oakland Area