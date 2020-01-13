Pearl Jam announce new studio album ‘Gigaton’

Pearl Jam have introduced that they are going to be releasing new album ‘Gigaton’ later this yr.

It comes after the band teased the art work for his or her upcoming 11th studio album and had followers embark on an augmented actuality treasure hunt.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, ‘Gigaton’ will arrive on March 27, 2020, and marks the band’s first studio album since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’.

“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready mentioned in an announcement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The band will launch the album’s first single, ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, “in the coming weeks.”

As beforehand speculated amongst followers, the art work for ‘Gigaton’ options Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photograph ‘Ice Waterfall’. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this picture options the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing excessive volumes of meltwater.

The announcement of Pearl Jam’s new album comes with information of a North American tour that kicks off on March 18 in Toronto and wraps up with a two-date stint in Oakland on April 18-19.

The band beforehand introduced a European summer time tour, which begins in Frankfurt, Gemany on June 23 and consists of them headlining Hyde Park’s British Summer time Time Pageant in London on July 10. Get tickets right here.

Pearl Jam European tour dates:

June



Tues 23 / Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle



Thurs 25 / Berlin, Germany, Walduhne



Sat 27 / Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm



Mon 29 / Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Area

July



Thurs 2 / Werchter, Belgioum, Rock Werchter Pageant



Solar 5 / Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri



Tue 7 / Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle



Fri 10 / London, BST Hyde Park



Mon 13 / Krakow, Poland, Tauron Area



Wed 15 / Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Area



Fri 17 / Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion



Solar 19 / Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris



Wed 22 / Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome



Thurs 23 / Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome