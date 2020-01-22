Pearl Jam took their candy time making Gigaton , their first album in virtually seven years, they usually're taking their candy time rolling it out too. OK, so that they've solely been at it for a pair weeks, nevertheless it positive looks like they've been dragging it out: First there was the augmented actuality teaser, then the album and tour announcement, then the tracklist reveal.

Now they've lastly delivered the lead single, “Dance Of The Clairvoyants.” On Twitter, Jeff Ament writes, “'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration … We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting. “Is it higher than” Can't Deny Me, “the 2018 fan membership single that didn't make the lower for Gigaton ? How does its aesthetic evaluate to 2013 ’s Lightning Bolt , Eddie Vedder and firm’s most up-to-date LP? On the threat of enabling PJ, I’ll maintain quiet and let y’all determine.

Pay attention beneath.

Gigaton is out three / 27 on UMG. Pre-order it right here.