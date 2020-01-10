Pearl Jam release new artwork prompting album speculation

Pearl Jam have unveiled two beforehand unseen items of paintings on their Twitter account, inflicting followers to invest whether or not they might be linked to a brand new album.

Learn extra: Pearl Jam rock for freedom and equality within the free world at Mad Cool

The band posted the photographs earlier at this time (January 10), with certainly one of them displaying the band’s title integrated right into a coronary heart fee monitor design and a second depicting three symbols. See the tweets beneath:

pic.twitter.com/cpHulqlCwd — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/5z4IiZeIW6 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 10, 2020

Inevitably, followers instantly began questioning what the photographs may signify, with quite a lot of theories, together with whether or not a brand new album might be on the horizon.

It is occurring??? New album? Jeff’s artwork?? WHAAAAAT?! pic.twitter.com/MchIBnm5MQ — Jennie Araùjo (@jennie_mydear) January 10, 2020

1st picture: electrocardiogram

2nd picture: flames

New Album: Heartburn — Alan Woodham (@Woodham82) January 10, 2020

This could solely imply @PearlJam is lastly protecting Don Johnson’s immortal traditional “Heartbeat” — Chris (@TheCog31) January 10, 2020

Final month (December 2), the band had been confirmed as the newest headliners for Hyde Park’s British Summer season Time Pageant this summer season.

The annual live performance collection, which boasted performances from the likes of Robbie Williams and Celine Dion in 2019, will see Pearl Jam acting on Friday July 10.

Pearl Jam shall be supported by Pixies and White Reaper with extra acts to comply with. Tickets went on sale from Saturday December 7 and you should purchase them right here.

It comes after Little Combine had been confirmed as the primary BST headliners for 2020, joined by a line-up that additionally contains the likes of Kesha and Rita Ora.

Eddie Vedder and co. additionally made followers blissful over Christmas by releasing all their vacation singles by way of digital streaming platforms for the primary time.

The ’12 Days of Pearl Jam’ marketing campaign stemmed from the band’s long-running fan membership, Ten Membership, which through the years has rewarded members with unique vinyl singles. The singles had been initially posted out through the Christmas break, however within the years the primary installment (1991) the supply of subsequent singles has been intermittent.