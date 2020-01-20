Pearl Jam Reveal Gigaton Tracklist

It has been a protracted, lengthy await Pearl Jam's new album Gigaton . The band’s final assortment, Lightning Bolt , got here out method again in October of 2013. And we would know that Gigaton is on its method now, however that doesn’t imply they’re making the wait transfer any faster. After teasing it over the course of every week, we lastly received an official announcement, which got here with tour dates and a minimum of data alluding to a lead single referred to as “Dance Of The Clairvoyants.” However no tracklist, no single. At this time, we acquired one other small replace. There’s nonetheless no single – come on guys! – however we now a minimum of know what Gigaton ’s tracklist appears like.

Whereas there had been some rumors that the prolonged stretch between releases may lead to a double album from Pearl Jam in 2020, that doesn't appear to to be the case. Whereas a two-disc epic is likely to be becoming for one thing referred to as Gigaton , the album is available in at a extra digestible 12 tracks. “Can't Deny Me,” the 2018 single that was as soon as perceived to be a preview of Lightning Bolt 's successor, shouldn’t be included. “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” is right here as anticipated; that and “Superblood Wolfmoon” are in all probability essentially the most stunning monitor titles coming from Pearl Jam. The band tweeted the entire thing out earlier at present, and you may test it out under:

Gigatons. Out March 27 th. Which monitor are you most excited to listen to? Extra information and pre-order: https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/il6Zvb22bh – Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 20, 2020

TRACKLIST:

01 “Who Ever Said”

02 “Superblood Wolfmoon”

03 “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

04 “Quick Escape”

05 “Alright”

06 “Seven O'Clock”

07 “Never Destination”

08 “Take The Long Way”

09 “Buckle Up”

10 “Comes Then Goes”

11 “Retrograde”

12 “River Cross”

Gigaton is out three / 27 through UMG. Pre-order it right here.