Pearl Jam Tease “Gigaton” In Augmented Reality

Pearl Jam are as much as one thing, and that one thing could or might not be teasing a brand new album known as Gigaton by way of a worldwide augmented actuality scavenger hunt. An interactive map on the band's web site reveals coordinates in cities world wide, and followers who made the trek to these areas discovered big billboards with what seems to be cowl paintings and the phrase “Gigaton” on them. Viewing them via the Gigaton Instagram filter performs a snippet of sound and reveals an animation of polar ice caps melting. (The melting of polar ice caps is measured in gigatons.)

Though “Gigaton” might be the title of a single or one thing and nothing has been confirmed but, Italian fan website Pearl Jam On-line experiences that Gigaton is certainly the 11 th Pearl Jam album and will probably be launched in March. The paintings on on the billboards is outwardly shot by famend arctic wildlife photographer Paul Nicklen. See beneath.

Search for Pearl Jam in cities world wide… https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/qEB9yLhWd2 – Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 10, 2020