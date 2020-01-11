Pearl Jam tease ‘Gigaton’ with augmented reality treasure hunt

Pearl Jam look like teasing one thing referred to as ‘Gigaton’ by way of a worldwide augmented actuality treasure hunt.

Learn extra: Pearl Jam rock for freedom and equality within the free world at Mad Cool

It comes after the band unveiled two beforehand unseen items of paintings on their Twitter account this week, inflicting followers to invest whether or not they could possibly be linked to a brand new album.

Pearl Jam posted the pictures on Friday (January 10), with certainly one of them exhibiting the band’s title integrated right into a coronary heart price monitor design and a second depicting three symbols.

Now, an interactive map on the band’s web site has led followers to go to coordinates in a number of cities world wide, which has resulted in them discovering big billboards with what seems to be cowl paintings and the phrase ‘Gigaton’ on them.

Search for Pearl Jam in cities world wide… https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/qEB9yLhWd2 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 10, 2020

Viewing the billboards via the Gigaton Instagram filter performs a snippet of sound and reveals an animation of polar ice caps melting. (The melting of polar ice caps is measured in gigatons.)

It’s not clear whether or not ‘Gigaton’ is the title of an album or single as of but, however Italian fan website Pearl Jam On-line experiences that ‘Gigaton’ is the title of Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album that will probably be launched in March.

In response to a number of Instagram posts, the paintings on the billboards is allegedly shot by famend arctic wildlife photographer Paul Nicklen.

In the meantime, Pearl Jam have been confirmed as the most recent headliners for Hyde Park’s British Summer time Time Pageant subsequent summer time.

The annual live performance sequence, which boasted performances from the likes of Robbie Williams and Celine Dion in 2019, will see Pearl Jam acting on Friday July 10.

They’ll be supported by Pixies and White Reaper with extra acts to comply with.