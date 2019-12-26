The driving force remained on the scene, police mentioned.
By Tom McGhee | Particular to The Denver Put up
A person died after being struck by a car within the 800 block of North Sheridan Boulevard late Wednesday night time, in accordance with Denver Police.
The driving force remained on the scene, police mentioned in a tweet at 11:34 p.m.
This story will probably be up to date when extra data is obtainable.
#DPD #TRAFFIC Officers on scene within the 800 block of N Sheridan Blvd on a Auto Vs Pedestrian, deadly crash. An grownup male was struck and the driving force remained on scene, visitors rerouted. #HeadsUp #Denver. pic.twitter.com/xhqe93PPow
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 26, 2019
Add Comment