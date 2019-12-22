A person who was crossing East Colfax Avenue in Aurora was struck and killed by a automobile early Sunday, in line with Aurora police.

The motive force stayed on the scene after the crash, which occurred simply west of East Colfax Avenue and North Laredo Road, in line with police, who launched particulars concerning the crash at about four:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, who died on the scene, has not been recognized.

Investigators consider pace might have been an element within the crash, police mentioned. The person was driving a two-door coupe.

The investigation is ongoing.