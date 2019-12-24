December 24, 2019 | 10:00am

BALTIMORE — A Maryland pediatrician has been sentenced to a yr in a county detention facility for sexually abusing an 18-year-old affected person he had been treating since she was a child.

Ernesto Torres, 69, was sentenced Monday, information shops report. He’ll get credit score for the about 230 days he’s served on home arrest since his arrest in Could.

Final month, Torres was convicted of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense of the affected person. He was discovered not responsible of second-degree rape.

Frederick County State’s Legal professional Charlie Smith says the decide dominated the pediatrician didn’t use pressure in the course of the assault, so discovered him not responsible of the rape cost. He mentioned he disagreed with the decision as the character of the sexual abuse was inherently forcible.

The sufferer testified that she had been seeing Torres since she was a child and eventually made an appointment one Friday to go to him alone to debate the effectiveness of a brand new prescription for her nervousness, based on WUSA-TV.

She mentioned Torres unexpectedly started conducting a bodily examination on her as quickly as they had been alone. She mentioned he requested her to lie again after which shoved his hand in her pants, touching her for greater than 5 minutes as she sobbed.

“He was standing over me. I couldn’t get up,” the sufferer testified. “I was very emotional and I was crying.”

She mentioned she emerged from the examination room to search out the remainder of the workplace’s workers had left.

Torres’ protection lawyer, Margaret Teahan, argued her shopper must be allowed to keep away from jail as he’s a first-time offender.

Smith has mentioned Torres’ arrest and indictment brought about at the least 11 extra victims to return ahead. The Frederick Police Division mentioned one of many victims was 11 years outdated. Torres has since been charged with 65 different offenses together with rape and little one intercourse abuse. The allegations span his whole medical profession, beginning in 1979, based on WBAL-TV.

Torres medical license has been revoked by the state Board of Physicians, prosecutor Tammy Leache mentioned throughout Monday’s listening to.

The standing of the opposite instances towards Torres are unclear.