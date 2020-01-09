Peel cops appeal for help in hit-and-run case

Peel Regional Police are interesting for witnesses after a 16-year-old woman was discovered useless on a Brampton highway over the weekend following a fail to stay.

A motorist situated Dianna Manan, of Toronto, mendacity within the eastbound lanes of Queen St., east of Cherrycrest Dr., after successful and run. She was transported to hospital however later died of her accidents.

Her household says she didn’t should die this manner and has arrange a Gofundme marketing campaign to assist with funeral bills.

“I’ve created this page to give my sister the proper farewell that she deserves…we can’t afford a burial and my sister does not want to be cremated — she told me this herself. I just want her to peacefully rest and I don’t want her in pain anymore,” Somie Badall wrote.

“Everyone has their time on this earth, but I know from the bottom of my heart baby girl, you weren’t supposed to go like this.”

Police mentioned she could have frolicked at a home occasion previous to her demise and urge anybody who attended that occasion to return ahead.

Officers are additionally on the lookout for a younger male who was on the collision scene and gave data to a different witness. He’s described as South Asian, in his teenagers or early 20s and has a slim construct.

