Sedgwick County beat the Peetz Bulldogs by a rating of 54-39 on Tuesday.
Waiting for their subsequent video games, Sedgwick County will play host to Holyoke, whereas Peetz will journey to play Weldon Valley.
No group or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.
Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball
Subscribe to the Denver Submit immediately
This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is obtainable.
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment