Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami Dies At 88

Vishwesha Teertha Swami had been within the intensive care unit since he was hospitalised on December 20.

Bengaluru:

The top of Pejavara Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swami died this morning after battling an sickness. The Pejavara mutt is one among the many “Ashta” Mutts of Udupi in Karnataka.

“May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain,” Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated, information company ANI reported.

Mutt officers and the junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji on Saturday stated they determined to shift the seer from the hospital to the mutt on Sunday as per his needs.

The 88-year-old pontiff had been within the intensive care unit since he was hospitalised on December 20 after creating respiration difficulties. Docs had earlier stated the pontiff was being handled for intensive pneumonia.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was touring the coastal area, rushed to the hospital on Saturday. Former Union Minister Uma Bharti got here to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt this morning.

Ms Bharti referred to as him a “rarest of rare” saint, revered by individuals from throughout sections of the society. “My guru is a karma yogi and he taught all of us to become karma yogis,” she stated, information company PTI reported.

Ms Bharti, who has been in Udupi for practically per week now, had taken the Sanyasa Deeksha from the seer in 1992.

