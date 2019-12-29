Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at 88

Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha SwamiFb

Pejavara Mutt head Vishwesha Teertha Swami handed away early on Sunday morning after struggling a number of organ failures. The Pejavara mutt is one among the many ‘Ashta’ Mutts of Udupi.

“I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers,” tweeted PM Modi after the 88-year-old pontiff’s loss of life.

PM Modi with Vishwesha Teertha Swami.Twitter

The Swami had been within the intensive care unit since he was hospitalised on December 20 after creating respiratory difficulties. As per his needs, mutt officers and the junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji on Saturday mentioned they determined to shift to the mutt.

“May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain,” Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa mentioned.

Medical doctors had earlier mentioned the pontiff was being handled for intensive pneumonia.

The seer’s mortal stays will likely be saved at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for three hours on Sunday, the place he’ll be given state honours. “CM BS Yediyurappa will be coming there,” mentioned Udupi MLA Okay Raghupati Bhat.

“Later today, his mortal remains will be taken to Bengaluru. Several national leaders will be coming to pay last tributes to Swami ji at the National College in Bengaluru. Last rites will be performed at around 7 pm at Vidyapeeth,” he added.

Yediyurappa, who was touring the coastal area, rushed to the hospital on Saturday. Former Union Minister Uma Bharti got here to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt this morning.

Bharti known as him a “rarest of rare” saint, revered by individuals from throughout sections of the society. “My guru is a karma yogi and he taught all of us to become karma yogis,” she mentioned, information company PTI reported.

Bharti, who has been in Udupi for almost every week now, had taken the Sanyasa Deeksha from the seer in 1992.