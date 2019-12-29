Pejawar Mutt seer passes away: Who was Udupi’s Vishwesha Teertha Swami?

https://heraldpublicist.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/echo/biblical-discoveries-2019-archaeologists-made-these-amazing-findings-linked-jesus.jpg Biblical discoveries of 2019: Archaeologists made these superb findings linked to Jesus.IBTimes IN

Vishwesha Teertha, seer of Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt, handed away at 9.30 am on Sunday, 29 December, on the age of 88. He was hospitalised on 20 December after he complained of respiration points. He was being handled on the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for intensive pneumonia and was dropped at Pejawar Mutt on Sunday. He was on a ventilator after his situation deteriorated on Saturday night.

PM Modi with Vishwesha Teertha Swami.Twitter

Who was Vishwesha Teertha Seer?

He was born on April 27, 1931, in Ramakunja to M Narayanacharya and Kamalamma. His authentic identify was Venkataramana. On the age of eight in 1938, he was ordained as a monk by his guru Vidyamanya Tirtha Swami of Palimar and Bhandarkeri Mutts.

He grew to become the 33rd seer within the linage or ‘guru parampara’ of the Pejawar Mutt. He had his first ‘paryaya,’ the suitable to carry out pooja for Lord Krishna, in Udupi Krishna Mutt, in 1952 and created historical past by performing 5 Paryayas in his lifetime.

First paryaya: 1952-54

Second Paryaya: 1968-70

Third Paryaya: 1984-86

Fourth Paryaya: 2000-02

Fifth Paryaya: 2016-18

Political Views

He was one among the many many saints who had been vocal about establishing Ram Mandir on the disputed land in Ayodhya. It needs to be famous that he was current on the website in the course of the Babri Mosque demolition on 6 December 1992. He tried to convey reforms within the caste system and visited Dalit colonies.

Controversies

The seer had created controversy together with his straight-forward feedback on quite a few events. Notably, he had irked the Hindu teams when he hosted an iftar throughout his fifth paryaya on the Krishna Mutt.

Final Rites

Pejawar Seer was aged 89.Twitter

His mortal stays can be saved at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan in Udupi until 1 pm. He can be dropped at Bengaluru and can be saved on the Nationwide Faculty Grounds for public homage. Later, he can be laid to relaxation at Poorna Prajna Vidyapeeta as per his will.

Condolence Pouring In

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, political bigwigs have expressed their grief over the demise of the Udupi seer. Try their messages under:

Narendra Modi:

I think about myself blessed to have gotten many alternatives to study from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our current assembly, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was additionally a memorable one. His impeccable information at all times stood out. My ideas are together with his numerous followers.

Amit Shah:

Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was an limitless supply of positivity. His teachings and ideas will at all times proceed to information us. I used to be lucky to have acquired his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the religious world. Condolences to his followers. Om Shanti.

Vice President of India:

I’m deeply saddened to study concerning the demise of Vishwesha Theertha Swami, the revered seer of Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt, in Udupi at the moment. He made historical past by being the one seer among the many seers of the Ashta mutts of Udupi to have carried out 5 biennial Paryayas.

Siddaramiah:

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha gained the hearts of many individuals by way of his philosophical ideas & trustworthy talking.His demise has saddened me & I supply my condolences to all his well-wishers & followers.

ಉಡುಪಿ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಮಠದ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶತೀರ್ಥ ಶ್ರೀಗಳು ಕೃಷ್ಣೈಕ್ಯರಾದರು ಎಂಬ ವಿಷಯ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನುಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಅಸಮಾನತೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಧ್ವನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಚಿಂತನೆಗಳು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮಾದರಿ.

ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಭಕ್ತವೃಂದಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/oo9qDCDqdZ — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) December 29, 2019 ಉಡುಪಿಯ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಮಠದ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶತೀರ್ಥ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದಂಗಳವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆ ಇಡೀ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸನಾತನ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಗೆ ಎಂದೂ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟ. ಪೂಜ್ಯರ ಬದುಕು, ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮ ಸಮಾಜಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಸೇವೆಗಳು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಚಿರಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ. ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಃಖದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಜನರಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನೂ ಒಬ್ಬ.#PejawaraSri #PejawarSeer #pejawar pic.twitter.com/gOj1EsZZ67 — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 29, 2019