Pelicans project Zion Williamson debut for Jan. 22, David Griffin says. Nuggets play New Orleans Jan. 24.

METAIRIE, La. — Zion Williamson, the best choice in final summer season’s NBA draft, is scheduled to make his common season debut for the Pelicans on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the the San Antonio Spurs, Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin stated Wednesday.

“Everything’s moving in the right direction,” Griffin stated. “I really believe very strongly he is a radically improved physical version of himself in way that frankly we took the extra time to ensure.”

The previous Duke star has missed New Orleans’ first 41 video games this season whereas rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgical procedure to restore the lateral meniscus in his proper knee. The timeline set for his return requires him to overlook three extra video games, beginning with Thursday night time’s dwelling sport towards Utah.

New Orleans additionally hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and go to Memphis on Monday.

Griffin additionally indicated that Williamson’s minutes can be intently monitored and certain restricted in the intervening time.

“From a sustaining health standpoint, we’re certainly going to treat him differently,” Griffin stated.

The Pelicans have gone 15-26 with out Williamson, however have gained 9 of their final 13 to tug inside 4 video games of the ultimate Western Convention playoff spot with half the season left.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson is comparatively heavy for an NBA participant, by no means thoughts one who strikes effectively and infrequently soars above the rim for the sort of dunks which have made him an web sensation since highschool in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The aim of his mid-October surgical procedure was to restore cartilage that serves as pure padding within the knee joint. So the membership has taken a cautious method to his rehabilitation in hopes of minimizing the potential of a setback.

Williamson returned to observe on Jan. 2 and extra not too long ago has been seen dunking throughout Pelicans pre-game warm-up classes.

Williamson performed in 4 preseason video games earlier than his damage, averaging 23.three factors and 6.5 rebounds. He had surgical procedure in mid-October.

He averaged 22.6 factors per sport at Duke in the course of the 2018-19 season and in addition was voted to the ACC’s All-Defensive Group after averaging eight.9 rebounds, 2.12 steals and 1.eight blocked pictures per sport.