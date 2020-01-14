January 14, 2020 | 10:23am

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed Democratic caucus members in a closed-door assembly on Tuesday that the physique will vote on sending the articles of impeachment in opposition to President Trump to the Senate on Wednesday.

Pelosi additionally mentioned that the Home would take up a decision to nominate impeachment managers who would current the Home’s case in opposition to the president throughout a Senate trial, Rep. Carolyn Maloney confirmed to the Submit.

The Manhattan Democrat described the ambiance within the assembly room as “intense and purposeful,” including that Democrats are in “absolute unity.”

The California Democrat has been holding up the articles handed by the Home on Dec. 18 to stress Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell to announce the framework of how a trial would proceed within the Senate.