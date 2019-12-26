Peloton Husband Actually Bought His Real-Life Girlfriend One For Christmas After Backlash!

After Peloton dropped their “Gift That Keeps Giving” advert final month, virtually the whole Web agreed it was ill-conceived.

Some joked a couple of tremendous match model-actress happening a “fitness journey” together with her train bike, some likened the fake movies she fabricated from her utilizing the bike to hostage movies — particularly when it’s made clear he’s watching them together with her later. Others simply questioned the thought of shopping for your partner train gear as a present in any respect, given the doubtless judgmental implications.

However one man has been combating again in opposition to these sizzling takes. Actor Sean Hunter, who performed the husband within the advertisements, went on a short interview tour wherein he claimed his picture was “being associated with sexism, with the patriarchy, with abuse” — though, frankly, nobody was speaking about him in any respect.

In contrast to Monica Ruiz, his “Peloton Wife” who went on to star in a hilarious Aviation Gin business poking enjoyable on the controversy, Sean has been stalwartly defending the unique advert in opposition to the “negative narrative” surrounding it on-line.

Video: Peloton Woman Lastly Meets Ryan Reynolds IRL

Now he’s gone one step additional. He’s making an attempt to show the entire thing isn’t sexist by doing it in actual life!

Yep, he purchased his real-life girlfriend a Peloton stationary bike for Christmas and proudly posted about it on Instagram!

Did we point out his IG deal with is “Peloton Husband”? He actually is all in on this.

He captioned the pic:

“Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time…. Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me)🎄🚲”

OK, that’s really fairly humorous with the parenthetical. However significantly, what’s he considering??

After being informed by hundreds of girls that they might discover it offensive to be given an train bike by their vital different for Christmas, he mainly doubled down and mentioned, YOU’RE WRONG??

Or…

Simply hear us out right here. Perhaps THIS is one other advert??

Maybe his vocal protection of the corporate has impressed Peloton to attempt to spin this case more durable than the caged wheels on their machines. Perhaps they’re utilizing the very fact their advert went viral to remain within the headlines. In spite of everything, if they’ll preserve their product seen in low cost social media posts, that’s plenty of free publicity.

Talking of free… it would make excellent sense to us if they really gifted their largest defender with the $2200 bike as a Christmas bonus! And the corporate’s official IG account commented on the put up:

“Looks like a successful Christmas gift to us! We hope you love it, and we’re so glad you’re a part of the Peloton family!”

Hmm…

Additionally, to get into actual tin foil hat territory right here… there are not any different pictures of this girl on his total Instagram feed. The entire thing is modeling pictures and TV appearances. What if she’s simply one other actress?!

What do YOU assume, Perezcious spin medical doctors? Is Peloton nonetheless paying Sean to maintain their title within the headlines? Or is he making a severely wrongheaded play to assist his picture??

