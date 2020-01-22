January 22, 2020 | three:10pm

Vice President Mike Pence informed churchgoers on Sunday to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy “in these divided times,” earlier than the church’s bishop took the pulpit and decried homosexuality as attributable to “the devil.”

Talking on the Holy Metropolis Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tennessee over the vacation weekend, Pence preached of the significance of remembering and honoring Dr. King, and the way he moved the nation to “live up to our highest ideals by speaking to our common foundation of faith.”

The VP additionally promised congregants that he would “stand strong for the values that you hold dear.”

Shortly after his speech, Bishop Jerry Wayne Taylor started his personal sermon — decrying homosexuality and transgender folks as Pence seemed on.

“The foundation is important. We have to encourage young men and women to get married,” Taylor raved. “It’s a demonic spirit that causes a woman to want to lie with another woman. It’s a demonic spirit that causes a man to be attracted to another man.”

Taylor then denounced those that he stated had been “trying to destroy” the muse of marriage and “cut off the reproduction process.”

“Two men can’t have a baby. Two women can’t have a baby…We allow abortion to go, we’re cuttings off presidents and queens.”

Mike Pence talking on the Holy Metropolis Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tennessee. AP

The bishop additionally referred to homosexuality as “unnatural” and claimed that same-sex attraction is barely present in people, which he stated was evidenced by an animal documentary he had watched.

“You never see two male animals coming together. We’ve got to expose what the devil is doing.”

Taylor’s sermon additionally included a commentary on transgender folks.

“He made a man to be a man. If you know what God made you, when you go to the bathroom, just check your plumbing,” he stated.

The White Home posted a livestream of the occasion, which remains to be on-line.