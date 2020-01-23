January 23, 2020 | four:13pm

Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu converse through the Fifth World Holocaust Discussion board in Jerusalem. Getty Photos

Vice President Mike Pence was among the many world leaders and Holocaust survivors who gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz dying camp, pledging that the Nazi atrocities won’t ever be allowed to happen once more.

“We gather to fulfill the solemn obligation, an obligation of remembrance, to never let the memory of those who died in the Holocaust to be forgotten by anyone anywhere in the world,” he mentioned at Yad Vashem World Holocaust memorial middle. “Today we remember what happens when the powerless cry for help and the powerful refuse to answer.”

The vp remembered not solely the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis however those that survived.

“Today we mourn with those who mourn and grieve with those who grieve. We remember the names and the faces and the promise of the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust,” he mentioned. “Today we also pay tribute to those who survived, who all these years have borne witness to that evil and have served mankind by their example.”

Pence was joined on the three-hours-long ceremony – referred to as “Remembering the Holocaust. Fighting Antisemitism” – by French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leaders of Germany, Italy and Austria and scores of dignitaries.

He additionally honored the Allied Forces who defeated the Nazis and liberated Europe and mentioned the world should stay vigilant to stamp out hate each time and wherever it arises.

“We must be prepared to stand as they did against the wave of their times. We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism that is fueling hate and violence across the world, and we must stand together,” Pence mentioned.

Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi was additionally in attendance on the occasion. POOL/AFP by way of Getty Photos

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined Pence in denouncing the “tyrants of Tehran.”

“I am concerned that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet. A regime that openly seeks to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state,” Netanyahu mentioned.

Putin raised eyebrows together with his remarks when he mentioned the previous Soviet Union “paid the highest price, more than any other, Twenty-seven million Russians were killed. That is the price of victory.”

He additionally claimed that 40 p.c of Jews killed within the Holocaust have been Soviets.

Of the 6 million Jewish victims, about a million have been Soviet, in accordance with historians.

Polish President Andrzej Duda of Poland turned down an invite as a result of he was not allowed to talk on the convention.

Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier bowed his head in “deepest sorrow” for the brutality carried out by his nation throughout World Warfare II.

He mentioned Germany remains to be combating the “same evil” that led to the Holocaust.

“I wish I could say that we Germans have learned from history once and for all. But I cannot say that when hatred is spreading,” he mentioned.

Macron warned the gathering that the “dark shadow of anti-Semitism is being reborn”

“Anti-Semitism is back. It is here and its cortege of intolerance and hate is here. France won’t accept,” the French chief mentioned. “I responded to the call to come to Yad Vashem to say this shall never happen again. It’s a battle that is never won. My determination to act on this is total.”

With Put up wires