Penelope Ford Takes Shot At Size Of Joey Janela’s Manhood After Low Blow On AEW Dynamite

AEW is introducing a feud to Dynamite that a variety of followers noticed coming. Joey Janela and Kip Sabian have gotten rivals due to Penelope Ford. Janela used thus far Ford and now she’s with Tremendous Dangerous.

The Dangerous Boy took a shot to the groin final evening when he wasn’t anticipating it. After the swelling went down Janela tweeted out to his ex Penelope Ford that each one she wanted to do was ask if she needed to cop a really feel.

Hey @thePenelopeFord if you happen to needed to the touch my penis once more all you needed to do was ask…. #AEWDynamite



Penelope Ford tweeted again and took a shot on the dimension of Joey Janela’s manhood. Then she reminded him that she’s discovering another person’s junk now.

I’m stunned I might even discover it. Now @TheKipSabian’s is sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

A lot simpler to position.

When one fan tried to defend Joey Janela, it didn’t work nicely. Ford responded to a remark about how Joey may be a “grower” and never a “shower.” Penelope Ford replied saying: “Welp. He’s neither.”

Let’s see the place this leads. It seems Janela and Sabian are in retailer for a match or two down the road.