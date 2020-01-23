January 23, 2020 | 9:49am

A fraternity at Penn State College has been suspended after 4 of its members have been accused of sexual assault, college officers stated.

after the sufferer informed one other particular person concerning the Jan. 15 assault by a number of fraternity brothers at Alpha Epsilon Pi, college police introduced Tuesday.

“The unknown victim, reported to be a student, disclosed to a third party being sexually assaulted by four unidentified fraternity brothers,” a sexual misconduct warning reads.

The incident, which passed off on the fraternity’s home on Prospect Avenue, was reported to college official through a web based submission, Penn State police stated.

Alpha Epsilon Pi will lose all privileges as a scholar group throughout its interim suspension, together with recruitment of latest members and internet hosting events, WNEP stories.

“Penn State is committed to the safety and well-being of all students in our community and takes allegations of sexual misconduct seriously,” college officers stated in a press release.

The fraternity is cooperating with police, its nationwide spokesman informed CBS Information.

“Obviously, the alleged incident is absolutely antithetical to our fraternity’s ideals and values,” Jon Pierce stated. “We will provide more comment upon the conclusion of the investigations.”

WNEP stories that greater than 12 frats on the college have been suspended because the February 2017 demise of Timothy Piazza, a 19-year-old fraternity pledge and engineering scholar who was fatally injured throughout falls throughout a hazing ritual at Beta Theta Pi.

Three former fraternity brothers have been sentenced to jail on hazing prices final yr in connection to Piazza’s demise.