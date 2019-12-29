News

Penne with spinach, two ways

December 29, 2019
1 Min Read

By Annie Bell For You Journal

Stir within the turkey or ham and gently warmth via. Add the pasta and toss. Serve with the additional parmesan scattered over and a drizzle of oil

SERVES four

400g penne

three garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

500g spinach

four tbsp additional virgin olive oil, plus additional to serve

100g freshly grated parmesan, plus additional to serve

sea salt and black pepper

freshly grated nutmeg

250g thinly sliced cooked turkey or cooked roast ham

  • Carry two giant pans of salted water to the boil. Add the penne to at least one and prepare dinner in line with the packet directions till it’s al dente, then drain it in a sieve. 
  • On the similar time, add the garlic and spinach to the opposite pan and prepare dinner for two minutes. Drain utilizing a colander then press out the surplus water (don’t squeeze it dry) and purée in a blender with the oil, parmesan, seasoning and nutmeg.
  • Return this to the pan, stir within the turkey or ham and gently warmth via. Add the pasta and toss. Serve with the additional parmesan scattered over and a drizzle of oil.

