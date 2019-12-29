Penne with spinach, two ways

By Annie Bell For You Journal
SERVES four
400g penne
three garlic cloves, peeled and sliced
500g spinach
four tbsp additional virgin olive oil, plus additional to serve
100g freshly grated parmesan, plus additional to serve
sea salt and black pepper
freshly grated nutmeg
250g thinly sliced cooked turkey or cooked roast ham
- Carry two giant pans of salted water to the boil. Add the penne to at least one and prepare dinner in line with the packet directions till it’s al dente, then drain it in a sieve.
- On the similar time, add the garlic and spinach to the opposite pan and prepare dinner for two minutes. Drain utilizing a colander then press out the surplus water (don’t squeeze it dry) and purée in a blender with the oil, parmesan, seasoning and nutmeg.
- Return this to the pan, stir within the turkey or ham and gently warmth via. Add the pasta and toss. Serve with the additional parmesan scattered over and a drizzle of oil.
