January 23, 2020 | 11:17am

A Pennsylvania mother is dealing with prices after police stated she did not feed a 16-year-old boy in her care who weighed 26 kilos when he was checked right into a hospital final October, in line with reviews.

Elisabet Estrada, 41, was charged earlier this month with one rely of aggravated assault, and two counts of endangering welfare of kids — all felonies, in line with the legal docket.

Police obtained an investigation request on Oct. 24 from Franklin County Youngsters and Youth Companies after a 16-year-old boy was admitted to a hospital on account of extreme malnourishment, in line with the affidavit of possible trigger.

was described on the Hershey Medical Heart as “very frail, gaunt, ribs extremely evident and ravenously hungry,” courtroom information stated. He laid in mattress within the fetal place, whereas showing as if he didn’t have the flexibility to stretch out, in line with Fox 43.

reportedly stayed within the hospital till December 23. He gained 2.2 kilos throughout his first two days and weighed 45 kilos on the time of discharge, the outlet reported. Police stated the kid was developmentally delayed and doesn’t converse.

A physician at Hershey Medical Heart instructed police it was her medical opinion that the mom “failed to seek appropriate medical care from an early age until he was 16 years of age and failed to appropriately feed him,” in line with the Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Police stated the kid “ruminated his food,” that means when he had meals, he regurgitated and re-ate it, the outlet reported.

Throughout the identical timeframe, police had been additionally known as to help Franklin County Youngsters and Youth Companies at a house to examine on the kid’s siblings, who “appeared to be in good health,” the Chambersburg Public Opinion stated.

“I hope they keep her in jail honestly,” neighbor Dean Kakaziotis instructed Fox 43. “That’s crazy that you can neglect your own child but then the other children are OK, how does that work?”

Estrada is being held at Franklin County Jail on $25,000 bail, in line with the legal docket.