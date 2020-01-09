January 9, 2020 | 11:11am

A Pennsylvania hothead allegedly stole a cup of java then threw the scalding espresso at one of many state troopers who confronted her over, officers stated.

Sonja Connors, 52, was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault cost for hurling the cup of joe at a cop at a Youngwood comfort retailer, information station WTAE reported.

The incident began at a Burger King subsequent door when Connors went behind the counter and poured herself a cup of espresso.

“[She] pours herself a cup of coffee, is confronted by one of the assistant managers, telling her, ‘You can’t be back here, one, and two, you owe us for the coffee,’” Trooper Steve Limani advised the outlet.

Connors shoved the worker then walked out of the fast-food restaurant to the comfort retailer, the place officers discovered her holding the cup of espresso, state police stated.

She walked away from the officers, solely to return moments later and hurl the espresso cup, hitting one of many troopers, WTAE reported. The officer was not injured within the incident, which was caught on surveillance footage.

“Obviously, there could have been burns that could have happened to the police officer, if it hit him in the eyes, things of that nature,” Limani stated.

She is being held at Westmoreland County Jail and due in courtroom subsequent week, the report stated.