January 18, 2020 | 10:33pm

A Pennsylvania girl deliberately drove into oncoming site visitors in a twisted effort to check her religion, state police allege — and though she survived with out injuring herself, the crash injured two different motorists.

Nadejda Reilly, 31, was allegedly driving alongside Route 93 on Jan. 7 and awaiting a calling from God when she determined to slam into one other car within the Weatherly space of Carbon County, Pennsylvania, investigators mentioned.

Two folks within the different car had been hospitalized with accidents — however that apparently impressed no regret from Reilly.

“Reilly related [that] God took care of her by not having her injured,” wrote Trooper Bruce Balliet in an arrest affidavit.

“Reilly expressed no concerns or remorse for the victims. Reilly also stated she did not care if the other people were injured because God would have taken care of them.”

Reilly is presently jailed with out bail and dealing with prices of aggravated assault.

Her lawyer, Andrew Theyken Bench, filed a discover with the courtroom that Reilly plans to waive her formal arraignment in Carbon County courtroom.

