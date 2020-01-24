January 24, 2020 | 1:36am

A Pennsylvania girl was stabbed within the face by a knife-wielding assailant when the 2 obtained right into a combat over a bag of shrimp, experiences stated.

The melee kicked off when Nandine Bell, 46, was shopping for a bag of shrimp from Pamela Freshley, 55, within the North Facet of the town at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Evaluate reported.

The pair began arguing, based on the report, and Freshley took the bag of shrimp and commenced strolling away.

Bell tried to seize the bag from her, however Freshley resisted and whipped out a pair of scissors.

Bell then allegedly grabbed a stick and began beating Freshley with it, the newspaper reported. Freshley responded by stabbing her within the face with the scissors.

Each girls have been charged with aggravated assault and held on bail.