Penny the cocker spaniel puppy is returned four months after being ‘dog-napped’ by neighbour

A pet has been returned to its proprietor 4 months after being dog-napped by a brazen scholar who scaled her neighbour’s fence to steal her.

Penny, the seven-month-old cocker spaniel, disappeared from Daniel James’ again backyard in Bradford, East Manchester, in September.

Her whereabouts remained a thriller till Mr James examined CCTV and recognized his neighbours’ teenage daughter scaling his backyard fence and stealing the pup.

Taxi driver James Daniel is all smiles as he poses with Penny, his cocker spaniel pet who was stolen by his neighbour Shannagh Cookson in September

Mr Daniel’s subsequent door neighbour Ms Cookson was filmed on CCTV scaling his 5 foot excessive again backyard fence and choosing up a transportable container holding Penny

Cookson (above) appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court docket final 12 months. She admitted taking the canine – however mentioned the pet was being ill-treated refused to say the place she was being held

Shannagh Cookson, 19, admitted taking Penny – however refused to inform police the place she was hiding her as a result of she claimed the canine was being ‘ailing handled’.

Mr James, a taxi driver, who purchased Penny as a gift for his daughter, eight, was at midnight about her whereabouts till police phoned final week to say she’d been discovered.

Chatting with MailOnline, Mr James, 49, mentioned: ‘We’re simply so pleased Penny has been returned to us in any case this time.

‘I feared we might by no means see her once more after what that woman did. ‘My daughter is simply past pleased. She has been hugging Penny and is so overjoyed.

‘You would not imagine how pleased my daughter is – I’m as properly.

‘We have been so heartbroken she was taken however now so she has come residence.’

Within the extraordinary row between the neighbours, Cookson was filmed climbing over Mr James’ five-foot excessive fence and leaping into his again backyard.

Mr Daniel mentioned Penny’s return was a ‘pleased ending’ for the household and mentioned his eight-year-old daughter is over the moon to have her beloved cocker spaniel residence once more

Mr Daniel had no concept what his neighbour had executed with Penny (pictured) for 4 months till final week when police phoned him to say that she had been discovered within the south of Manchester

She then grabbed the transportable kennel Penny was saved in and jumped again into her dad and mom’ backyard.

One other cocker spaniel he owns known as Molly watched the theft however was not focused and was discovered operating across the backyard.

Mr Daniel found the theft when he arrived residence from a visit to the grocery store.

Regardless of being caught red-handed, refused to inform police the place the elusive cocker spaniel was being held.

She ignored determined appeals to return the canine from Mr James, leaving his daughter ‘extraordinarily upset’.

The faculty scholar was quizzed by police and mentioned she had given Penny away to a pal as she believed the canine wasn’t being sorted correctly.

Cookson admitted theft earlier than magistrates and was ordered to pay £600 compensation after refusing to reveal Penny’s whereabouts.

She was additionally ordered to finish a 12 month group order and 150 hours unpaid work and was informed to pay prices of £85.

The dog-napping led to a bitter fall out between father-of-two Mr Daniel and teenager Cookson as she ignored his pleas handy again the canine, leaving his daughter extremely upset, he says

Cookson, 19, was fined £600 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court docket in November for taking Penny. The court docket was proven footage of her scaling Mr Daniel’s fence and stealing the beloved pet

Penny had initially not been discovered regardless of Mr Daniel making repeated appeals to Cookson’s mom and father who dwell subsequent door to him.

Defending Stephen Connor informed the court docket: ‘In interview she accepted she had taken this canine and certainly she attended the interview on a voluntary foundation.

‘All through the course of her interview she raised actual issues in regards to the well being of the canine that she took and the well being of different puppies that she says have been within the again backyard.

‘She has been open with me as a result of she was that alarmed in regards to the well being of these canine – the CCTV really exhibits her on her cellphone attempting to get by means of to the RSPCA however was being saved ready.

‘In hindsight she accepts she took a silly choice and she or he regrets that.

‘The canine was given to a pal the defendant is adamant that she hasn’t acquired any monetary achieve – you might be coping with a 19-year-old girl who had by no means even troubled the courts.’

Her mom Elaine informed Mailonline after her conviction: ‘She’s sorry for what occurred – she made a mistake. She informed me she’s given the canine to another person to take care of.’

The household’s different cocker spaniel Molly (pictured) was left behind by Cookson regardless of being within the backyard with Penny on the time she was spirited away

Mr Daniel mentioned his ordeal got here to a ‘pleased ending’ on Friday with a name from police to say the lacking canine had been positioned.

‘We do not actually know the circumstances of how she was discovered,’ he mentioned.

‘The police simply rang up and mentioned she’s been present in south Manchester. They discovered us by means of her microchip. It was an entire shock however a beautiful one.

‘I informed my daughter that in the future we might see Penny once more and that has come to cross. We’re blessed.

He added: ‘It is outrageous what occurred. ‘This has induced us a lot heartache – we have been devastated and my daughter was left distraught. However now we’ve a contented ending.’