Pensioner, 73, fined £75 for littering and ‘treated like a criminal’ after feeding crumbs to pigeons

A pensioner who volunteers at a homeless shelter has been slapped with a £75-fine and ‘handled like a felony’ for feeding flakes of pastry from a sausage roll to pigeons.

Zena Altham, 73, of Clitheroe, Lancashire, was issued a littering high quality by a council enforcement officer after sprinkling the pastry flakes from her automotive window.

She was procuring along with her husband, son and daughter-in-law and determined to go to Poundbakery for a savoury snack.

However after she was caught on CCTV emptying her crumbs from a bag for pigeons to eat, an officer swooped in and handed her a set penalty discover.

Mrs Altham mentioned the officer, who knocked on the automotive window and recorded their interplay on a bodycam, made her really feel like a felony.

She contested the high quality, however was advised there have been no formal grounds of attraction and the one technique to dispute the discover was to go to magistrates courtroom.

She mentioned: ‘I used to be completely gobsmacked, I could not consider it. I believed it was a joke at first.

‘I am 73 and I’ve by no means been in hassle earlier than, I felt like I used to be being handled like a felony.

‘It was an entire shock, I used to be so irritated and upset. I apologised and mentioned I did not understand it was unlawful, however he did not care.

‘I used to be simply feeding the pigeons, good lord. For the sake of some crumbs from a sausage roll I’d find yourself in courtroom. It has simply acquired crazier and crazier.’

Mrs Altham mentioned the enforcement officer advised the household there have been a number of indicators on litter bins and that it was unlawful to feed pigeons.

However the grandmother-of-three insisted she didn’t see any indicators and the crumbs had been eaten by pigeons by the point the officer had issued his ticket.

She added: ‘My daughter-in-law wrote an attraction letter they usually completely ignored it.

‘We acquired a letter again they usually did not even reply her questions, it was only a bathroom customary response saying I’ve contravened such an act and I’ve to pay.’

Alana, Mrs Altham’s daughter-in-law, branded the high quality – issued by Hydburn Borough Council in Lancashire on November 13 – as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘pathetic’.

She mentioned: ‘Zena is the form of one who would do something for anybody or any animal.

‘She volunteers at a homeless shelter and can all the time assist somebody much less lucky if she will be able to.

‘All she was doing was leaving some flakes of her sausage roll on the ground for a pigeon.

‘By the point he had issued the ticket the crumbs had been eaten by a few pigeons.

‘We couldn’t consider what a ridiculous scenario we had been witnessing.

‘Do drunks who’re vomiting on the street get fined?

‘What about when you’ve got been consuming and dropped crumbs off your coat, do you get fined?

‘We might perceive the high quality if my mom had thrown a paper bag, crisp packet, can, bottle and so forth, however no the council penalise a pensioner for feeding a few pigeons some crumbs.’

Hyndburn Council signed a contract with firm Kingdom final 12 months which offers officers to patrol, catching litter louts and individuals who do not clear up after their canines.

The corporate additionally operates in Blackburn with Darwen and Burnley.

On the web site, a council spokesman mentioned: ‘Authorities now have the facility to concern residents with a £75 mounted penalty discover for dropping litter on the road. Anybody caught dumping waste in a litter bin also can face a high quality as much as £1,000.’

Hyndburn Council was unable to offer a remark.