Pensioner, 84, dies after being knocked down by police car

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:49 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:58 EST, 10 January 2020

A pensioner died after he was knocked down by a police automotive – that was not on a 999 name – whereas out to purchase a newspaper.

The 84-year-old was strolling alone near the Three Stags pub in Spital, Wirral, when he collided with a patrol car on Wednesday morning.

He suffered critical accidents at 11.15am and was rushed to Aintree Hospital, and his heartbroken household at the moment confirmed he had died with family members at his bedside.

The daddy-of-three, described as a ‘actual household man’, was going for a newspaper when the incident occurred on a pedestrian crossing.

Family members mentioned: ‘It is rather, very uncooked for everyone.’

The collision was referred on Wednesday night to the Unbiased Workplace for Police Conduct, which is computerized given the police involvement. It can handle the investigation into the deadly crash.

(pictured: The scene)

The police automotive which struck the pensioner was not responding to an emergency, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Witnesses mentioned the car had its blue lights flashing, however that doesn’t signify a 999 state of affairs, and may as an alternative warn of a ‘police presence’.

One mom was on the opposite facet of Spital Street along with her five-year-old daughter because the sufferer stood on the alternative pavement, on the crossing.

She mentioned she noticed the pensioner make a run for it earlier than he was struck, and the dad or mum yelled ‘Cease!’ to attempt to warn him.

The person was struck, hitting the police automotive’s entrance windscreen, which was visibly smashed and caved in on the scene.

He was taken to hospital in an air ambulance.

Police on the scene on Spital Street, after the collision – which was referred to the Unbiased Workplace for Police Conduct

An enormous emergency response was despatched to the scene, close to the junction with Church Street, with as many 13 police automobiles parked up close by.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police mentioned after the collision: ‘We will affirm police car was concerned in an incident with a male pedestrian.

‘The incident occurred round 11:15 am.’

Anybody who witnessed the incident is requested to tweet @MerPolCC or ring 101, quoting ref. 316 of eight/1/20 or tweet @CrimestoppersUK, or phone anonymously on 0800 555 111.