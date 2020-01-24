Pensioner, 90, is mowed down and killed by hit-and-run driver in sleepy Dorset seaside village

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 01:50 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 01:51 EST, 24 January 2020

A 90-year-old man has been killed in an obvious hit-and-run in Dorset, police have stated.

A automobile allegedly hit the person at a junction in Charmouth, about 40 miles east of Exeter, which led paramedics to name police at 7.11pm on Thursday.

A neighborhood man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences, Dorset Police stated in a press release.

Pictured: The junction the place a 90-year-old was knocked down as police arrest a 40-year-old man native to the realm

The visitors unit’s sergeant Sarah Jones stated: ‘Our ideas are with the person’s household at this very distressing time.’

Sgt Jones stated police have been wanting on the circumstances of the incident, including: ‘I’m interesting to anybody who was within the space of The Road on the related time and witnessed what occurred to please contact me.

‘I might additionally like to listen to from any motorists who have been travelling alongside that highway on the related time and should have captured the incident on dashcam.’

These with info are requested to contact police by calling 101 or anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.