Pentagon Chief Says No Evidence Iran Was Plotting To Attack US Embassies

U.S. Protection Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday mentioned he didn’t see particular proof from intelligence officers that Iran was planning to assault 4 U.S. embassies, an assertion made by President Donald Trump in justifying the killing of Iran’s prime basic.

Whereas Esper mentioned he agreed with Trump that extra assaults towards U.S. embassies had been probably, he mentioned on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Trump’s remarks to Fox Information weren’t primarily based on particular proof on an assault on 4 embassies.

“What the president said was that there probably could be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that view,” Esper mentioned. “The president didn’t cite a specific piece of evidence.”

When pressed on whether or not intelligence officers supplied concrete proof on that time he mentioned: “I didn’t see one with regards to four embassies.”

Since confirming that Iranian army chief Qassem Soleimani had been killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, administration officers have claimed they acted due to an imminent threat of assaults on American diplomats and repair members in Iraq and all through the area.

Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have questioned the justification of the assaults and mentioned they haven’t been given ample, detailed briefings.

Trump mentioned on Friday Iran most likely had focused the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and was aiming to assault 4 U.S. embassies earlier than Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. three.

“We will tell you probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump mentioned in a clip of an interview on Fox Information. “I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies.”

Esper mentioned in a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the administration had “exquisite intelligence” broader assault towards a number of embassies was probably however that might solely be shared with the “Gang of Eight,” a bunch of prime congressional leaders who get briefed on delicate data that the remainder of Congress doesn’t have entry to.

Nationwide Safety Adviser Mike O’Brien echoed Esper’s remark that the administration had “exquisite intelligence” on NBC’s “Meet the Press” menace was imminent however didn’t touch upon proof saying 4 embassies had been focused.

Republican Senator Mike Lee on Sunday mentioned he was apprehensive concerning the integrity of knowledge the president and safety briefers have supplied Congress about Iran.

“We were given somewhat general statements, and I believe that the briefers and the president believe they had a basis for concluding there was an imminent attack. I don’t doubt that. It is just frustrating to be told that and to not get the details behind it,” he mentioned on CNN.

Michigan Congressman Justin Amash, a critic of Trump who left the Republican Social gathering, responded to Esper’s feedback on Twitter on Sunday.

“The administration didn’t present evidence to Congress regarding even one embassy. The four embassies claim seems to be totally made up. And they have never presented evidence of imminence-a necessary condition to act without congressional approval-with respect to any of this,” he wrote.

