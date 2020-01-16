Pentagon Gets New Request To Build Roughly 435 km Long Trump Border Wall

Segments of the primary border wall being constructed between US and Mexico

Washington:

The Pentagon has obtained a brand new request from inside the Trump administration to construct roughly 270 miles (435 km) of wall on the border with Mexico and is evaluating its price and viability, a senior Protection Division official stated on Thursday.

The disclosure units up the Pentagon for an additional showdown with Democrats in Congress, who oppose President Donald Trump’s previous diversion of billions of in army spending to make good on marketing campaign guarantees to bolster safety on the border.

The official, who spoke on situation of anonymity, stated the Pentagon’s overview would most likely take two weeks and famous that previous requests by the Division of Homeland Safety for border wall building had solely been partially fulfilled by the Pentagon.

