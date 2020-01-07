Pentagon says Troops are staying in Iraq despite protests

Protection Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday insisted that the Trump administration’s coverage in Iraq had not modified and that the American navy would stay within the nation — regardless of a leaked draft of a letter from a high US navy commander in Iraq saying the alternative.

“Our policy has not changed. We are not leaving Iraq and a draft unsigned letter does not constitute a policy change,” Esper informed reporters on the Pentagon.

“There’s no signed letter, so there may be people trying to create confusion, but what I said a few times now, our policy has not changed. We are in Iraq, and we are there to support Iraqi forces and [the] Iraqi government, become a strong, independent and prosperous country.”

However Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi informed his cupboard Tuesday that the withdrawal of US-led coalition troops was the one approach to deescalate tensions following the killing of Maj. Gen Qassem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds forces.

And he disputed the Pentagon’s competition that the letter was “a mistake,” The Washington Put up reported.

“They said it’s a draft,” Abdul Mahdi stated.

“OK, it’s a draft — but we received it. If I don’t trust you and you don’t trust me, how are we supposed to proceed?”

Abdul Mahdi contradicted Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Employees, who stated the letter was an unsigned planning draft discussing new deployments.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi Getty

As an alternative, the Iraqi PM stated, it had been signed by US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Seely, and was translated for him twice in a single night.

Including to the confusion, the Each day Mail reported that the letter had been translated into Arabic, although it was unclear if the translated letter was legit.

Iraq’s parliament voted to expel overseas troops, reflecting fury over President Trump’s resolution to kill Soleimani Friday at Baghdad Worldwide Airport.

The US had appeared to tell Iraqi officers Monday that it was pulling overseas with the leak of the unsigned letter drafted by the Marine common on the helm of the US-led coalition preventing ISIS in Iraq.

The navy chiefs’ feedback got here after the letter — unsigned however bearing the typed identify of US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William H. Seely III, the commanding common of Process Pressure Iraq — was leaked to media retailers.

Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani AP

“Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” learn the unsigned letter from Seely.

The letter stated there can be a rise in helicopter journey across the Inexperienced Zone and stated, “We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” including that the operations would happen at night time to keep away from disrupting the Iraqi public and keep away from the notion that troops have been being added, not withdrawn.

It was unclear how night time operations would accomplish that.

In the meantime, Iraqi militia leaders continued rattling sabers, saying that the US Embassy in Baghdad and coalition navy bases would make tempting targets for retaliation.

“The American Embassy in Baghdad is like a military base and a den of espionage, there are thousands of Marines there and it is a very big target for the resistance,” stated Nasser Al-Shammari, deputy secretary common of the Iranian-backed Iraqi Hizbullah Al-Nujaba motion, based on the Center East Media Analysis Institute.

MEMRI additionally reported that Muqtada Al-Sadr, a Shia cleric and the chief of the highly effective Sadr motion, taunted Trump in a press release.

“O dweller in casinos, are you threatening our people with a siege? O dweller in nightclubs, are you threatening our people with sanctions? Your house is flimsier than spiderwebs, your weapon is weaker than a mosquito bite; your voice and your tweets are more loathsome than the braying of a donkey,” Al-Sadr stated.

“Have you forgotten Vietnam? Are you pining for another quagmire?”