Pentagon Says Will Not Break Law Of War, Despite Trump Threat

US Protection Secretary Mark Esper stated that they won’t be hanging Iranian cultural websites

Washington:

US Protection Secretary Mark Esper strongly prompt on Monday that the US navy wouldn’t violate the legal guidelines of armed battle by hanging Iranian cultural websites, a transfer threatened by President Donald Trump.

Requested whether or not he was prepared to focus on cultural websites, Esper advised Pentagon reporters,”We will follow the laws of armed conflict.” Pressed on whether or not he would then not goal such websites, as a result of that will be a conflict crime, Esper stated,”That’s the laws of armed conflict.” He didn’t elaborate.

Focusing on cultural websites with navy motion is taken into account a conflict crime underneath worldwide regulation, together with a UN Safety Council decision supported by the Trump administration in 2017 and the 1954 Hague Conference for the Safety of Cultural Property.

The US drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani has sharply escalated tensions with Iran, elevating fears of all-out battle.

Washington says it killed Soleimani in self-defence, aiming to disrupt his plans to assault US personnel and pursuits.Amid Iranian threats of retaliation over Soleimani’s killing, Trump tweeted over the weekend that the US had focused 52 Iranian websites, some “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture” if Iran struck any American or American property in retaliation.

“They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people and we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” Trump stated on Sunday, talking to reporters.

