Pentagon sends six B-52 strategic bombers to key military base 3,000 miles from Iran

The Protection Division is sending six B-52 bombers to the Diego Garcia army base within the northern Indian Ocean as preparations for potential army motion in opposition to Iran transfer ahead.

Pentagon officers advised CNN on Monday that the B-52 shall be out there for operations in opposition to the Islamic Republic if ordered into motion, although the deployment doesn’t sign a call has been made about any assault plans.

America maintains a number of army bases in a variety of Center Japanese international locations in shut proximity to Iran, however it selected to deploy its bombers to Diego Garcia as a result of it’s out of attain of Iran’s longest vary missiles, in accordance with the Pentagon.

That is the second time within the final yr that the American army has deployed B-52 bomber plane to the area as a result of rising tensions with Iran.

In Might, the White Home ordered six B-52s to deploy to an American army base in Qatar in addition to different bases in ‘southwest Asia’ after it acquired stories of alleged threats from Iran.

The Pentagon is deploying six B-52 Stratofortress bombers (like those seen within the above inventory picture) to a army base within the northern Indian Ocean, in accordance with a CNN report from Monday

The strategic bombers have been on their method Monday to Diego Garcia, an atoll that’s dwelling to an important US army base

Diego Garcia, which is situated about 1,000 miles off the southern tip of India, is greater than three,000 miles from Iran. The Pentagon says the bottom was chosen as the positioning the place the plane shall be deployed as a result of it’s out of vary of Iranian missiles

Not like US army bases within the Center East, Diego Garcia is out of vary of Iran’s most superior missiles. The map above reveals Iranian missile capabilities

Diego Garcia: America’s most significant army base within the Indian Ocean Diego Garcia is a British Indian Ocean Territory and the biggest of the islands within the Chagos Archipelago about 1,000 miles south off the coast of India The Chagos Islands have been colonized by France within the 18th century and African slaves have been shipped in to domesticate coconuts. In 1814, France ceded the islands to Britain, which in 1903 merged them with Mauritius, its colony about 1,200 miles to the south-west. In 1965, Britain separated the Chagos Islands from Mauritius, paying £3million for them. When Mauritius grew to become impartial in 1968, the islands remained underneath British management, and have been renamed the British Indian Ocean Territory. In 1966, Britain leased the islands to america for 50 years. Between 1968 and 1973, about 2,000 Chagos islanders have been evicted. Most have been shipped to Mauritius and the Seychelles. Evicted islanders enlisted the assistance of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney once they took their struggle to the Supreme Court docket in 2015, however the courtroom dominated in opposition to them. The secretive army base on Diego Garcia, the biggest island, has been dubbed ‘the Guantanamo of the East’ amid suspicions it was a key staging put up within the US rendition and torture program. In 2016, the US lease was prolonged to 2036. The American presence there might be attributed to the truth that Diego Garcia’s location is strategically very important. Diego Garcia has been a launching level for US army actions within the Center East – together with the 2001 marketing campaign in opposition to Afghanistan following the September 11 assaults and the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The horseshoe-shaped atoll of Diego Garcia (proper) measures about 17 sq. miles. It’s surrounded by about 60 different atolls. The shoreline of Diego Garcia type a pure harbor, making it superb to station a naval base there Additionally it is a refueling station for Air Pressure jets that patrol the South China Sea. Diego Garcia was additionally designated an emergency touchdown spot for house missions by NASA. The way forward for the American presence on the atoll was thrown into doubt earlier this yr when a United Nations courtroom dominated that the British illegally seized management of the island. The courtroom, in a nonbinding ruling, mentioned that management over the territory ought to be returned to Mauritius. Diego Garcia is dwelling to between an estimated three,000-5,000 American army personnel. There’s additionally believed to be a small variety of British troopers stationed on the web site in addition to civilian contractors principally from Mauritius. This satellite tv for pc picture taken in 2006 reveals B-52s and KC-135s on the ramp at Diego Garcia These contractors are believed to prepare dinner and clear for the troopers and sailors. The horseshoe-shaped atoll measures about 17 sq. miles. It’s surrounded by about 60 different atolls. The shoreline of Diego Garcia type a pure harbor, making it superb to station a naval base there. Diego Garcia can also be a tropical paradise that’s dwelling to a big inhabitants of turtles, large migrating birds, and coconut crab. The US army has lengthy been tight-lipped about Diego Garcia. Not like the bottom in Guam, spouses of army personnel will not be allowed on the atoll. It was additionally reported that Diego Garcia was used as one of many CIA’s ‘black websites’ – the key rendition program through which the People interrogated and tortured suspected Islamic extremists. However its most essential operate for the American army is the airstrip. The runways at Diego Garcia permit US warplanes to freely function within the skies above Africa to the southwest; the Center East and Central Asia to the north and west; and the Far East and Asia to its east. Supply: Enterprise Insider

Diego Garcia is a big atoll that hosts a US army base. The atoll is situated about 1,000 miles off the southern tip of India.

A Pentagon official advised CNN on Monday that plane is being deployed to Diego Garcia this time with the intention to preserve the planes out of the vary of Iranian missiles.

The Diego Garcia base is a part of the British-held territory of Chagos Islands, which legally falls underneath the rule of Mauritius.

Mauritius is an east African island nation within the Indian Ocean situated about 700 miles from the coast of Madagascar.

The Chagos base was constructed after the UK ousted greater than 2,000 island natives from their houses and leased the grounds to the US.

The People have been utilizing the bottom for greater than 50 years.

Iran, which has vowed revenge in opposition to the US for the drone strike which killed the commander of the elite Quds Pressure, Qassem Soleimani, has the aptitude to achieve a number of American bases, ports, and different installations within the area.

On Twitter, flight trackers observed that two US Air Pressure B-52 bombers have been over the Atlantic Ocean after departing Barksdale Air Pressure Base in Louisiana on Monday

The American army footprint within the Center East and central Asia consists of roughly 14,000 troops in Afghanistan; 13,000 troopers in Kuwait; 13,000 extra in Qatar; 7,000 in Bahrain; 6,000 in Iraq; 5,000 within the United Arab Emirates; three,000 in Saudi Arabia; three,000 in Jordan; and a pair of,500 in Turkey.

There are a lot smaller troop ranges in Syria and Oman, in accordance with The Washington Publish.

In complete, Iran might conceivably strike at areas that might place greater than 55,000 American troopers in danger.

Its ballistic missile arsenal consists of weapons which are very tough to focus on as a result of they’re both road-mobile or hidden inside extremely fortified mountain fortresses, in accordance with The Warfare Zone.

Within the occasion of warfare between Iran and both america or its Sunni Arab allies, the Iranians would solely want a couple of minutes to launch ballistic missiles from subterranean strongholds.

Any battle with Iran would almost certainly embody a US deployment of its B-2 stealth bomber, although there aren’t any stories indicating that the Pentagon has ahead deployed these planes to the area. A B-2 bomber is seen above dropping a GBU-57 Large Ordnance Penetrator

Iran might hit American bases, airfields, and different key websites.

That’s the reason the Pentagon would almost certainly depend on its fleet of strategic bombers primarily based in Diego Garcia.

If warfare did escape with Iran, the US has at its disposal machines of warfare just like the B-52 and the B-2 Spirit bombers that may unleash devastating blows.

The People would almost certainly deploy the B-2s to drop precision-guided 40,000-pound ‘bunker buster’ GBU-57 Large Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs), that are specifically designed to pierce via Iran’s mountain complexes.

There was no indication from the Pentagon that it has ahead deployed B-2s with Iran in thoughts.

The deployment of the B-52s comes amid tensions within the area stoked by the killing of Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

‘Iraq’s parliament referred to as on Sunday for US and different international troops to go away as a backlash grows in opposition to the strike.

The B-52 Stratofortress: America’s long-range strategic bomber A US Air Pressure B-52 Stratofortress heavy bomber drops bombs on this undated file picture America Air Pressure presently has 76 B-52 Stratofortress bombers in service at the moment. Designed and constructed by the Seattle-based Boeing Firm, the B-52 is a long-range strategic bomber that has been utilized by the Air Pressure for the reason that 1950s. It’s able to carrying as much as 70,000 kilos of weapons whereas flying at a fight vary of greater than eight,800 miles with out aerial refueling. This heavy bomber is powered by eight turbofan engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney. Every engine is able to producing 17,000 kilos of thrust to propel the aircraft ahead within the air. The B-52 additionally boasts a wingspan of 185ft. Every plane has a size measuring 159ft4in. The aircraft stands at a top of 40ft8in. The plane weighs roughly 185,000 kilos. It could possibly take off at a most weight of 488,000 kilos. To fly its long-range bombing missions, it wants gas – loads of it. Every B-52 has a gas capability of 312,197 kilos. The aircraft is a subsonic plane that may attain speeds of 650mph. It could possibly additionally fly at a prime altitude of 50,000ft. Supply: Boeing Firm

President Donald Trump responded on Sunday by doubling down on threats to focus on Iranian cultural websites if Tehran retaliates.

Deepening a disaster that has heightened fears of a significant Center East conflagration, Iran mentioned it was taking one other step again from commitments underneath a 2015 nuclear take care of six main powers.

Iran’s most distinguished common, Soleimani, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an assault that carried US-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters.

Tensions within the Center East have soard since a prime Iranian common, Qassem Soleimani (pictured), was killed in a US drone strike close to Baghdad airport on Friday, stunning the Islamic Republic

Iranian state media mentioned ‘thousands and thousands’ of individuals had gathered in Tehran to mourn Soleimani’s demise in scenes not witnessed for the reason that demise of revolutionary chief Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989

An Iranian authorities minister denounced Trump as a ‘terrorist in a suit’ after the US president despatched a sequence of Twitter posts on Saturday threatening to hit 52 Iranian websites, together with targets essential to Iranian tradition, if Tehran assaults People or US property to avenge Soleimani’s demise.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Pressure One on the way in which to Washington from Florida on Sunday night, Trump stood by these feedback.

‘They’re allowed to kill our individuals. They’re allowed to torture and maim our individuals. They’re allowed to make use of roadside bombs and blow up our individuals. And we’re not allowed to the touch their cultural websites? It doesn’t work that method,’ he mentioned.

Democratic critics of the Republican president have mentioned Trump was reckless in authorizing the strike, and a few mentioned his feedback about concentrating on cultural websites amounted to threats to commit warfare crimes.

Many requested why Soleimani, lengthy seen as a menace by US authorities, needed to be killed now.

Republicans in Congress have typically backed Trump’s transfer.

Trump additionally threatened sanctions in opposition to Iraq and mentioned that if US troops have been required to go away the nation, Iraq’s authorities must pay Washington for the price of a ‘very extraordinarily expensive’ air base there.

He mentioned if Iraq requested US forces to go away on an unfriendly foundation, ‘we will charge them sanctions like they’ve by no means seen earlier than ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look considerably tame.’

Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (middle) main a prayer as President Hassan Rouhani (fifth proper) carry out the prayer over the caskets of slain Iranian army commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Tehran College on Monday

The Iraqi parliament handed a decision calling for an finish to all international troop presence, reflecting the fears of many in Iraq that Friday’s strike might engulf them in one other warfare between two larger powers lengthy at odds in Iraq and throughout the area.

Whereas such resolutions will not be binding on the federal government, this one is prone to be heeded: Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had earlier referred to as on parliament to finish international troop presence as quickly as potential.

Iran and america have been competing for clout in Iraq for the reason that US-led invasion in 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.