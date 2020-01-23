January 23, 2020 | three:44pm

The lethal coronavirus disaster is unfolding identical to the plot of “Contagion,” in accordance with freaked-out germophobes on social media.

Within the 2011 thriller, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon, the US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention struggles to push back a fast-spreading thriller virus that ultimately wipes out tens of hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide.

The flick’s ending reveals Paltrow’s character, Beth, is affected person zero and that she contracted the virus in Hong Kong — through a sick bat that contaminated a slaughtered pig dealt with by a chef who later comes into contact with Beth.

In the meantime, the coronavirus, which causes flu-like signs, first appeared within the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan and is believed to have originated from a shady seafood market that bought wildlife for human consumption, together with wolf pups, porcupine, salamanders and rats.

The Twittersphere was dropping its thoughts over the similarities between the Steven Soderbergh-directed film and the present viral outbreak.

“Reading about coronavirus and seriously freaking out right now because i’ve seen Contagion (2011) dir. Steven Soderbergh,” one particular person tweeted.

One other famous, “This coronavirus s–t starting to look like the movie contagion.”

The coronavirus has killed not less than 17 individuals and sickened a whole bunch of others throughout 4 nations, together with the US, which recorded its first case in Washington state.

The plot of “Contagion” isn’t all that far-fetched, nevertheless. Bats — and the cat-like mammal often known as a civet — have lengthy been linked to the unfold of the lethal Extreme Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that first contaminated people in southern China in 2002.