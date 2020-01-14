People Are Just Finding Out Vince Vaughn Is A Libertarian — And They’re Angry About It??

Vince Vaughn is the discuss of the day on Twitter, apparently!

Besides it’s not fully clear who introduced his identify up in social media dialog…

So, that is sort of a bizarre one.

On Monday evening down in New Orleans, Louisiana State College (LSU) and Clemson College performed a school soccer recreation to find out which group would win the Nationwide Championship. LSU received, by loads. And for the massive recreation, loads of celebs had been out and about within the Massive Simple (sorry, although, no sighting of Justin Timberlake and his grabby arms this time!).

At one level throughout the recreation, the cameras became the group and located Donald Trump sitting there together with his spouse, First Girl Melania. The GOP duo was engrossed in a dialog with none apart from the Wedding ceremony Crashers star himself, who, after wrapping issues up with the Prez, stood up, shook Donald’s hand, and walked away.

You possibly can watch the whole factor on video (under):

I am very sorry to need to share this video with you. All of it, each a part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Ummm… OK then!

Because the video started to make its rounds on the social media web site, an increasing number of individuals began to react to it. Nicely… form of. There have been undoubtedly some obvious liberals and Democrats who reacted negatively seeing the Swingers actor rub elbows with the, um, controversial Republican president.

“Sad,” one Twitter consumer wrote in response to the clip. “Vince Vaughn is considered one of my favorites. I all the time knew he was Republican however this, so gross. I don’t want a Wedding ceremony Crashers sequal [sic] anymore.”

One other one added:

“Vince Vaughn had the prospect to face as much as a rapist, traitor, and baby assassin, and as a substitute he enthusiastically shook Donald Trump’s hand. F**okay em each.”

Nicely then! That’s not improper, after all, however… wow!

Nonetheless, it felt just like the controversy about the controversy was larger than what really what down. That’s, right-wing media retailers like Fox Information drummed up a ton of “Vince Vaughn is canceled” content material when no person ever actually canceled him, so far as we will inform??

In any case, lots of people sort of already knew the previous Dodgeball star is a fairly outspoken member of the Libertarian Social gathering!!

Some journalists and higher-profile tweeters rapidly began to choose up on the ruse, like this:

Democrats aren’t mad about Vince Vaughn chatting with Trump. No one cares. Fox & Associates and Hogan Gidley are making stuff up. pic.twitter.com/UJAmABysPO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2020

Yep! Something to get the speaking factors going and the viewer base fired up, we suppose… by no means too early within the morning for some outrage! LOLz!!!

After some time, even common Twitter customers had been in on the sport, with one writing (under):

“I don’t know what annoys me more…the people who didn’t realize Vince Vaughn was republican, the people who want to cancel a man who hasn’t been in anything for over 10 years, or the MAGA dumb f**ks who are acting people give a f**k that Vince Vaughn is a Republican.”

Ha!!!

However severely, y’all… simply because one thing is trending on Twitter, it doesn’t imply the story is definitely taking part in out such as you’re advised it could be. Simply saying!!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Did U give a s**t about Vince Vaughn shaking the President’s hand?! Sound OFF together with your take and extra within the feedback (under)!!!