“People Damaging Property Will Be Shot Like Those In UP”: Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh hit out at Mamata Banerjee for not cracking down on individuals damaging public property. (File)

Kolkata:

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy on Sunday by threatening to shoot and kill these concerned in damaging public property “in the same way as Uttar Pradesh”.

Addressing a public assembly in West Bengal’s Nadia district, Mr Ghosh got here down closely on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on these destroying railway property and public transport throughout the anti-Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) protests within the state in December final 12 months.

“Is it their father’s property? How can they destroy authorities property constructed on tax payers’ cash! Mr Ghosh stated.

“The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the fitting factor by opening hearth on these anti-national parts,” the BJP chief added.

Mr Ghosh additionally known as for figuring out these “sabotaging the pursuits” of Hindu Bengalis as he claimed that there are two crore “Muslim infiltrators” in the country. “One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is making an attempt to guard them,” he alleged