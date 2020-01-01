January 1, 2020 | three:22pm

Strategy to begin the New 12 months off with a bong.

Chicagoans celebrated the passage of a brand new Illinois legislation legalizing marijuana by lining up in droves earlier than dawn to turn into the primary within the state to legally wake and bake.

Footage shot by ABC 7 Chicago reveals tons of standing in an orderly queue, leaping up and all the way down to preserve heat as they wait within the chilly.

Dispensaries started promoting weed at 6 a.m., permitting residents 21 and older to buy as much as 30 grams of dried pot, 5 grams of hashish focus and 500 milligrams of THC in edibles, in accordance with the Hill.

Non-residents can solely buy half the quantity.

The transfer makes Illinois the 11th state to legalize marijuana, and follows Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s latest pardons of greater than 11,000 folks with low-level marijuana convictions.

Leisure marijuana is authorized in Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Vermont.

One other 30 states, together with New York, permit the sale of marijuana for medical use.