People Living In Unauthorised Colonies Cheated Again: Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier Congress used to make false guarantees, now BJP did the identical: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

Slamming the Centre for not starting the registration means of the properties of the residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies throughout Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramilia Maidan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of “cheating” individuals once more like Congress authorities.

Accusing the Centre of “cheating” residents of unauthorised colonies “again” right here by not offering for the registration of properties of all of them, he, nevertheless, sought to guarantee them that the AAP authorities would do it.

“What occurred to registry? Individuals dwelling in unauthorised colonies have been cheated once more. Individuals anticipated the registry to start out at this time.

“Earlier Congress used to make false guarantees, now BJP did the identical. However don’t worry. We received all improvement works finished in unauthorised colonies, now we will even get the registry finished,” Mr Kejriwal mentioned in a tweet.

Later at an occasion,Mr Kejriwal claimed “different political events have solely performed politics on the difficulty of the event of unauthorised colonies until date and no authorities has labored for its improvement”.

He mentioned he anticipated the prime minister to announce the launch of the registration course of at this time in his speech at Ramlila Maidan, however rued that it didn’t occur.

“Our prime minister gave a speech at Ramlila Maidan at this time. I had anticipated out of the occasion at Ramlila Maidan that they are going to start the registration course of like they have been claiming for the final six months. However they didn’t do it even at this time,” he mentioned.

“The BJP leaders have been claiming that 100 property house owners will obtain registration papers earlier than the meeting elections, and the remaining will obtain registration after the elections

“Now they say the registration process will happen after six months.” mentioned Mr Kejriwal.

“They’ve unhealthy intentions. The BJP is deceiving the individuals similar to Congress. I wish to ask the place was the BJP when the Delhi authorities was engaged on laying sewer and water pipelines and constructing roads in unauthorised colonies within the metropolis, he requested.

“They’re appearing on the regularisation process now earlier than elections when they need to have finished this way back,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too endorsed Mr Kejriwal’s accusations.

In a separate press convention, he alleged the BJP has cheated 40 lakh individuals dwelling in unauthorized colonies of Delhi similar to Congress.

“Individuals have been ready with the hope that they’d get registry at this time, however nothing occurred. The BJP has betrayed at this time the religion of individuals dwelling in unauthorized colonies,” he mentioned.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila Maidan, Mr Sisodia mentioned it is extremely stunning that for the previous a number of weeks, leaders of the BJP had been repeatedly speaking about giving everlasting registry to at the very least 100 individuals dwelling in unauthorised colonies at at this time’s rally.

“At present 1000’s of individuals gathered at Ramlila Maidan to see the identical however everybody needed to return dwelling with large disappointment. The prime minister additionally gave a speech from the stage however not a single particular person was given a everlasting registry paper for his or her property in unauthorised colonies,” he claimed.

Mr Sisodia additionally accused the BJP and its leaders of being ignorant in regards to the individuals dwelling in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies.

“One factor was evident from the prime minister”s one and a half-hour speech and the speeches given by different BJP leaders that neither BJP is aware of something in regards to the issues of the individuals of Delhi nor does it have a blueprint for the way it will develop Delhi,” mentioned the deputy CM.

He mentioned it’s “heartening” that prime minister has accepted in his speech that air pollution in Delhi has diminished.

Mr Sisodia, nevertheless, rued that speeches from Prime Minister Modi to all BJP leaders had no feedback on Delhi’s training system, well being system and CCTV cameras put in throughout Delhi.

“There was no touch upon 24-hour energy availability, or any touch upon Delhi’s financial system. No remark from any of the BJP leaders on all these items proves the work goes properly in Delhi.

“Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreed that Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal (AAP’s slogan for upcoming polls),” he claimed.