People praise bargain £19 engagement ring and brand people who disliked it “spoilt princesses”

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

Printed: 10:13 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:14 EST, 21 January 2020

A £19 engagement ring has divided opinion on-line – with some girls claiming they would not settle for the price range jewelry.

Fay Goddard, from Bexley, south-east London, began the controversy when she got here throughout the £19 sterling silver ring at her native Warren James Jewelry retailer and shared a photograph on the Excessive Couponing and Bargains UK Fb group.

Fay stated she thought the ring, which options diamond-inspired glitz, could be a ‘nice’ selection for anybody on a price range who wished to pop the query.

Fay Goddard, from Bexley, south-east London, began the controversy when she got here throughout the £19 sterling silver ring at her native Warren James Jewelry retailer and shared this picture on-line

Fay stated she thought the ring, which options diamond-inspired glitz, could be a ‘nice’ selection for anybody on a price range who wished to pop the query, pictured. The put up proved divisive

The put up gathered almost four,000 reactions and a couple of,000 feedback, with Fb customers divided between those that stated value didn’t matter, and others who felt it did.

One posted: ‘I’d say no if my associate gave me that.’ One other wrote: ‘Omg. If I used to be proposed.to with this they’d be single not to mention married.’

A 3rd added: ‘Sounds horrible but when somebody gave me that as an engagement or wedding ceremony ring id run the opposite method sure its the thought that counts however critically suppose once more.’

Nevertheless, nearly all of the group felt the value of the ring didn’t matter as a lot because the dedication it symbolised – and criticised those that disagreed.

Some argued they’d refuse the engagement and the ring as a result of it was too low cost and did not present actual dedication

One wrotte: ‘I choose an inexpensive ring, trigger I’m clumsy and am prone to lose or break any ring I get purchased. id be heartbroken if the ring price some huge cash, the sentiment is tough sufficient to lose!’

One posted: ‘Blimey I’m fairly shocked by how many individuals are cash pushed! Certainly love doesn’t include a price ticket.’

One other criticised: ‘Some persons are even saying they might say no wow!.. Such spoilt princesses.’

One other added: ‘Wow so many materialistic individuals – the query is – would you even know? The value tag should not matter.’