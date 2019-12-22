People reveal the challenges of living in shared accommodation

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline

Printed: 03:27 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 03:27 EST, 22 December 2019

Loud music or soiled dishes left within the sink could be sufficient to drive most flatmates loopy.

However these horror tales of residing in shared lodging will make your woes pale as compared.

Individuals from all over the world took to nameless sharing app Whisper to disclose the extraordinary objects that their roommates have chosen to steal.

Among the many revelations was a lady who had her underwear stolen as a prank and one other who found his personal mom’s ashes had gone lacking.

Individuals from all over the world shared their objects which have been stolen whereas residing in shared lodging on Whisper, together with a lady who had her underwear taken

A person whose mom had died, shared the shock of getting a roommate that took her ashes and refused to provide it again

One individual confessed they hope to by no means see their roommate once more, after recognizing that their fork had been stolen

One other girl vented fury after the lady who she lives with stole her pictures, to fake to be her on-line whereas speaking to males

A US-based girl who was given a canine to help with disabilities, shared the frustration of getting it unexpectedly taken away

One individual was left speculating if their roommate had stolen their intercourse toys, after the intimate objects went lacking

One other girl confessed she does not really feel responsible for reporting her roommate to the police, after her financial institution particulars have been stolen

A bride-to-be who had been saving for a marriage, revealed the devastation of getting her cash stolen with out the potential of with the ability to make it again

One individual was left squinting after the roommate took their contact lenses as a result of they forgot the place that they had positioned their very own

One other girl who had purchased herself a pair of diamond earrings, claimed her roommate stole them to fund shopping for a fizzy drink